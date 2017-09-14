Dec. 18, 1929 – Sep. 1, 2017

Funeral services for Lilliam Irene Holland Kotler were held Sept. 12 at St. John the Baptist Church in San Lorenzo, Calif. Irene, 87, died Sept. 1 at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, Calif.

She was born in Manderson on Dec. 18, 1929, the daughter of John and Mary Holland.

She enjoyed bowling, camping, Oakland Banjo Band, Purple Ladies group, and the Oakland Fire Department family functions.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ann Ylitalol.

She is survived by her husband, Norman; daughter and son-in-law, Mark and Mara Pfeifle of Manteca, Calif.; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Marvin Kotler of Patterson, Calif., and Norman E. and Lynda Kotler of San Lorenzo; a sister, Jo Ann Williams of Hayward; brother and sister-in-law, John and Betty Holland of Bothell, Wash.; brother Bob Holland of Red Bluff, Calif., and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

