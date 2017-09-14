Robert John Russell

Sept. 26, 1944-Sept. 10, 2017

Bob will be a greatly missed Son, Brother, Husband, Father and friend. He left Wyoming for his new heavenly home on Sept. 10, 2017, after succumbing to a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Utica, N.Y., to Willard and Betty Russell.

Bob was passionate in his love of many things but importantly his family, especially his wife Mary and then anything with a motor that ran fast. Building and racing motorcycles, snowmobiles and cars professionally at a young age in upstate New York and wherever else the sport would take him. Mechanical projects and hobbies remained a large part of his life building, tuning and riding anything he might acquire for a “deal.” Many cars, motorcycles, ATVs and “sleds.”

Bob truly enjoyed elk and deer hunting and being in the mountains, therefore Wyoming became his permanent home in 1970. Spending lots of time on the mountain guiding for Jim Bluejacket of Bluejacket Guest Ranch in Shell, Wyo.

Bob had made a career of his passion, owning or operating several repair or speed shops throughout the years, racing when he could and settling into employment for the Wyoming Department of Transportation where he retired after 30-plus years of service as the shop supervisor here in Basin.

Bob was also a veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force and a lifetime member of B.P.O.E.#1431.

After retirement, he enjoyed wintering in Arizona where he and his wife could ride their Harley with the Blue’s Angels group of which he was a road captain. Many good friends were made and loved there.

Bob was devoted to the local search and rescue organization starting in 1974 when it was then named the Craig Stoelk Search and Rescue, and more currently the South Big Horn County Search and Rescue. Bob loved this work, of which he has been captain, extrication specialist and scuba diver. He gave selflessly along with many others to support folks in need from our community and those who happened to be just passing through. Bob’s training and many years of experience gave great confidence and comfort that the best effort would be made to save lives.

Bob also traveled to South Central Mexico twice to do volunteer work with the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church helping with construction of churches and school much needed by the local Tarahumara children in this region.

Bob is survived by wife Mary of 46 years of Basin; sons Barry (Judy) of Colorado, William (Ann) Suppe of Japan and Mark (Lisa) Suppe of New Jersey; mother Betty of Florida; brothers James (Jan) of Florida, Ronald (Laurie) of New York, Doug (Jenny) of New York, and sister Debbie (Bobby) Crawford of Florida, and many great friends and relatives. He was proceded in death by his father.

His advice and eagerness to help us in whatever endeavor was presented will be sorely missed. His desire would be that you ask Christ to be your personal savior so you can meet again! “Come ride with me on the streets of gold, I’d like to see you there.” We love you, till we meet again.

Celebration of life will be at the First Baptist Church in Basin, Sept. 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. with reception directly following.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up at Security State Bank, PO Box 531, Basin, WY 82410.

(PAID OBITUARY)

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

