Nov. 24, 1922 – Sept. 8, 2017

Ruth Elizabeth Pavlus, age 94, of Greybull, Wyo., passed away at her home on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.

Ruth was born on Nov. 24, 1922 at Grass Creek, Wyo., to Edwin Dubois St. Clair and Jessie Gertrude Mills-St. Clair. Ruth grew up at Grass Creek and Thermopolis, Wyo., and graduated from Thermopolis High School.

Ruth married Matthew J. Pavlus on Oct. 11, 1941 in Greybull, Wyo.

Ruth was an outdoors person and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. She was an avid participant in baseball, golf, bowling, and Bridge Club. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to everyone.

Ruth is survived by her son, Joseph E. Pavlus; her daughter, Kathleen M. Pavlus-Mears and husband, Robert; her grandson, Brett B. Pavlus and wife, Christa; her grandson, Alan L. Gravning and wife, Teena; her granddaughter, Brandi N. Pavlus-Craft and husband, Dewayne; her great-granddaughters, Brooke Pavlus, Breanna Henz, Avery Gravning, and Emily Gravning; and all those she touched with her kindness.

Ruth is preceded in death by her father and mother, Edwin and Jessie St. Clair; her husband, Matthew J. Pavlus; her brothers, Dean and Rodney St. Clair; and her sisters, Donna Toth, Lois Sanders, Elaine Taylor, Adele Irwin, and Gay McGee.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greybull, Wyo., with Jerry Ewen as officiant.

Memorials in Ruth’s name can be sent to the Senior Citizens Center, 417 S. Second St., Greybull, WY 82426.

Atwood Family Funeral Directors assisted the family with the arrangements.

(PAID OBITUARY)

