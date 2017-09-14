Work on Greybull bridge expected to continue into mid October

by nathan oster

The fact that Greybull is no longer a one-stoplight town hasn’t gone unnoticed by motorists passing over the Big Horn River bridge on U.S. Highway 14 east of town.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place for a little more than a week, as the highway has been reduced to a single lane from one end of the bridge to the other.

Motorists are experiencing delays of up to two minutes as a result.

Cody Beers, a public relations specialist with the Wyoming Highway Department, said the contractor on the job is scheduled to be there for about a month.

Completion is expected sometime in mid-October, Beers said.

“We don’t have a time frame for single lane traffic to be done,” he said. “They just started working there, but there is a good crew and they are making good progress.”

WYDOT announced this summer that work would be commencing in Powell and Cowley as part of a $2.95 million bridge rehabilitation project targeting four bridges this year and another 14 next year across Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs and Park counties in northwest Wyoming.

While upgrades to the Powell bridge have been completed, work continues on bridges near Cowley and west of Cody, in addition to the work now underway in Greybull.

Beers said approach slabs and expansion joints are being replaced on the Greybull bridge, in addition to some bad concrete in the bridge deck. Some bridge barrier is also being replaced.

“The contractors are also doing an epoxy overlay next year,” he added. “The epoxy overlays don’t take much time; they clean the bridge one day, do the overlay the next. They are looking at about a four-day time frame next year for (that work).

“We appreciate everyone’s patience in Greybull. These are critical repairs for extending the long-term viability of the river bridge over the Big Horn River on U.S. Highway 14.”

