Buffs eager to start conference play; two big ones coming up this week

By Marlys Good

Consistency was not the name of the game for the Lady Buffs at the 15-team Bobcat Invitational in Thermopolis last weekend.

The netters emerged from Friday’s pool play with a record of 5-3 and were the second seed in the Silver bracket for Saturday’s matches.

A first round loss to Kemmerer, 14-25, 25-18, 13-15 and that was it for Greybull. Coach Sara Schlattmann said, “We played up and down all weekend; going into some matches more prepared and focused than in others. Interestingly, it seemed like it was something different that was not executed in each loss.”

Schlattmann noted that it was serving one time, passing one time, and then offensive errors. “The positive to most of that is that it tells me it isn’t necessarily that we don’t have the skill; we just don’t seem to be putting it all together.”

Schlattmann said the good news is that it was tournament play. “These games don’t count for conference wins and losses. I saw some good things happen over the weekend as far as individual play but now it’s time for us to bring it all together and find a rhythm for the team.”

You can be sure, she said, that adjustments will be made.

This weekend is a big one for the Buffs with two conference matches on tap, and a tough non-conference match with Wind River sandwiched between the two.

Greybull goes to Lovell today (Thursday, Sept. 21) for a 6 p.m. match; hosts Wind River Friday at 6 p.m., and closes out the weekend at home Saturday against the Lady Grizzlies at 2 p.m.

This is an important weekend, Schlattmann said. “We play Lovell on the road and it will be our first full (five-game) match. Friday is our first home match and I hope our community comes out and watches. It is sure to be a good match against Wind River. We have played them three times with a win, a split and a loss. They have some powerful hitters and tough servers, but we match up well against them.”

In the final match of the weekend Saturday, Schlattmann said “Rocky has steadily improved since the beginning of the season; I expect it will be a good match. We are excited to start playing regular matches and get a feel for our conference opponents. I predict this conference will be competitive and exciting all season.”

