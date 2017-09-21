Dr. Jack Richard Davidson of Placerville, Calif., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. He was born 87 years ago in Burlington, Wyo., to Thomas and Mabel Davidson and was raised there with his siblings, Dennis “Skip,” Julia and Barbara, until he went to college. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming, his master’s degree from Montana State University, and his PhD from University California Berkley.

As the first Sea Grant Program Director at the University of Hawaii, he inspired unprecedented collaboration across scientific disciplines to develop innovative solutions to managing and protecting the precious ocean resources of the Pacific. He will be lovingly remembered not only as an influential mentor and educator but for his tireless service to others and remarkable capacity for friendship.

Jack will be truly missed by NaDee Davidson, his wife of 64 years; his children and their spouses, Jacque and Trace Kirk, Richard and Jacki Davidson, Eileen and Jeffery Tuttle, DeAnn Wright, Daniel and BaBette Davidson, and Jeffrey and Shain Davidson; his 29 grandchildren and his 35 great grandchildren as well as relatives, friends and colleagues throughout the world.

For detailed memorial information, please refer to www.greenvalleymortuary.com.

(PAID OBITUARY)

