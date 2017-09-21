Nov. 26, 1966 – Sept. 12, 2017

Word was received of the death of former Greybull resident John James Madsen, 50, who died Sept. 12 in Idaho.

John was born Nov. 26, 1966, in San Diego, Calif., the son of Richard James Madsen and Jerry Lee Jolley. Following his father’s service in the U.S. Navy, the family moved to Flagstaff, Ariz., where they lived for several years while his father began his telephone career. That career had the family moving frequently to Cody, Idaho Falls and Boise, Idaho, Kennewick, Wash., and Littleton, Colo. John also lived in Greybull and Thermopolis and eventually landed in Salt Lake City, where he spent over a decade driving a taxi before he decided to go back to school and became a truck driver.

John obtained his CDL and added a HazMat endorsement. He drove short haul runs between Utah and Idaho and also drove a cement truck for Halliburton in Vernal, Utah.

John had a passion for fishing, and it was this passion that took him to Bear Lake, Idaho, where he fell in love with the people and the area and he eventually settled in St. Charles.

His heart was continually filled with joy and happiness.

John was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Richard James and Karen Madsen; two brothers, Lee Madsen and Rick Madsen of Greybull; his sister and brother-in-law, Brett and Stormy Hassan; six nephews, five nieces, three aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

