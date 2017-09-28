Donald J. Ruhl memorial completed

The final stone has been placed, the last concrete poured and the Donald J. Ruhl Memorial is now complete.

It was the completion of a vision started May 28, 2008 when the board of directors of the South Big Horn County Special Cemetery District passed a resolution to change the name of the local cemetery to the Donald J. Ruhl Memorial Cemetery in honor of Donald Jack Ruhl, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient who is buried in what had been known for decades as Hilltop Cemetery.

The board purchased a China-black granite stone with an etched tribute to PFC Ruhl who distinguished himself by his acts of valor during World War II on the small island of Iwo Jima.

Paul Linse, Post 32 Commander, who also happened to be a retired architect, was approached to give his advice on the monument, placement, etc.

Many decisions were made, and the design continually adjusted to match the available resources. The smaller stones included in the site were harvested from the mountains; the larger stones were donated by private property owners on Beaver Creek. Many people have volunteered their time, skills and equipment to help place the stones.

The monument was dedicated on July 2 (Ruhl’s birthday), 2010 to “…the people of Greybull, Big Horn County, the State of Wyoming and the United States of America.”

Since the 2010 dedication, work has continued to complete the ramps, landscaping and wood benches.

PFC Ruhl is one of only seven Congressional Medal of Honor recipients buried in Wyoming.

