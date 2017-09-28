Homecoming week arrives at GHS

by nathan oster

It’s not your typical homecoming week at Greybull High School — but it has arrived nonetheless.

Staff and students spent the first two days of the week flashing their class colors and dressing as cowboys and cowgirls, finishing up on the hallway decorations and ramping up their float-building efforts.

Nothing unusual about that.

But today (Thursday, Sept. 28) is where the schedule starts to veer away from tradition.

Because the schedule for Friday, Sept. 29 has the GHS netters on the road in Shoshoni and the football game kicking off at 4 p.m., the crowing of the homecoming king and queen will happen today during the Greybull-Riverside “pink” matches at Buff Gym. The first match starts at 4 and the crowning will occur before the varsity matchup, around 6 p.m.

King candidates include Korbin Adams, Riley Hill and Kaydan Jackson.

Queen candidates include Makyela Sorensen, Dani Davila and Felicia Aguilar.

The Burning of the “G” will follow the varsity volleyball match on the south end of the football field.

On Friday, the parade will be at 10:30 a.m., followed at noon by a Greybull Booster Club lunch for students and staff. The route for the parade will be the traditional one, starting at the Overland and proceeding south on Sixth Street and then east on Greybull Avenue before winding south for a swing past the elementary school.

The homecoming football game will be early this year, kicking off at 4 p.m. Kemmerer will be the opponent. A tailgate party for fans is planned for halftime, or about 5:30 p.m. The following businesses are sponsoring the tailgate parties this season: Big Horn Federal, Bank of Greybull, Security State Bank, Ron’s Center, Blair’s, Laird Sanitation and Greybull Building Center.

While the football game will be the only home sporting event on Friday, the other athletes from GHS will be in action. Volleyball players will be in Shoshoni for matches at 5 and 6 p.m. and the swimmers will be in Riverton for a 5 p.m. start. The GHS cross country runners will be in Thermopolis on Saturday.

The homecoming dance is Saturday night in the Buff Gym.

