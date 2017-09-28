May 13, 1948 – Sept. 19, 2017

Graveside services for Marvin Leslie Iverson were held Sept. 23 at the Otto Cemetery. Marvin, 69, died Sept. 19, in Billings, Mont., of heart, lung and kidney failure.

He was born May 13, 1948, in Webster, S.D., the son of Iver Olaf and Della Mae Gusenius Iverson. He graduated from high school in Lead, S.D. and attended college in Provo, Utah, where he met Linda Jean Saunders, who was also attending college in Provo. The two exchanged vows in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 2, 1968.

Marvin was able to fix mechanical problems and solve problems.

Marvin always had time to listen and give advice. He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, his tender heart and his willingness to help others. He will be missed.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Jean Iverson; his son and daughter-in-law, Jory and Nicki Iversn of Pasco, Wash.; his daughters and their spouses, Craig and Leslie Jones of Otto, Destry and LeAnn Iverson Andrew of Burlington, Justin and CoriAnn Iverson Morgan of Riverton, and Aaron and Ellie Iverson Young who live in Germany; three brothers, ad a sister-in-law, Myren and Anne Iverson of San Diego, Lonnie Iverson in Utah and Keith Iverson; his sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Laurel Lyman of Utah; 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

