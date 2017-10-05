Jan. 9, 1942 – Sept. 15, 2017

Benjamin D. Menzel, 75, died of cancer on Sept. 15, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 9, 1942, to John and Clara (Reinke) Menzel in Greybull, Wyo., where he grew up and attended school. He married Billie Collingwood on June 30, 1962 (later divorced).

He was employed by Petrolane L.P. Gas Company, and was transferred often. He later became a District Manager for the company, and over the years, he and his family lived in North Carolina, California, Nevada, Utah and Montana. In later years, Ben, Billie and family returned to Greybull, at which time Ben owned and operated Ben Menzel Construction.

Ben loved spending time outdoors, four-wheeling, fishing, and camping. He was a member of the Lutheran Church, Elks, and Eagles.

He is survived by sons, Todd Menzel of Mascot, Tenn., and Tony Menzel of Tacoma, Wash.; daughters, Kim Kaasa of Olympia, and Krista Stensland of Arlington, Wash.; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Ruth Reed; and brothers, James Menzel, Earl Menzel, and Paul Menzel.

Services will be held in Greybull, Wyoming, and will be scheduled for a later date. Donations in honor of Ben may be made to the charity of your choice.

