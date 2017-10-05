GHS netters unbeaten at midway point of conference season

By Marlys Good

The Greybull Lady Buffs tagged two more conference victories last week with decisive wins over Riverside, 25-20, 25-16, 25-9 in a homecoming match Thursday, and 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 over the Lady Blue in Shoshoni Friday.

The wins leave the Buffs with a 4-0 record as they head into the second round of conference matches this week.

“Our program had another very successful weekend of volleyball,” said Coach Sara Schlattmann.

With the clamor of homecoming, the Buffs remained focused and determined and played well, Schlattmann said. Highlights of the match were the team-passing effort out of service receive, a strong defense with 45 digs and a much better hitting effort.

Schlattmann noted that Julia Roberts and Kaylyn Burns were 100 percent from behind the service line; Ky Sorensen led the attack with 13 kills; Tatem Edeler and Payten Sorensen both had seven kills and Kendall Stephens was credited with five.

Kendall Wright had 22 assists; Roberts had 12, and P. Sorensen had 14 digs, a season high thus far, Coach Schlattmann said.

The Lady Blue put the Buffs to the test Friday, but the Buffs prevailed to bring home the hard-fought, three-game win.

“I was very pleased with our effort,” Coach Schlattmann said. “Each game was close and could have gone either way at times.” Schlattmann felt what turned the tide Greybull’s way was the serving. The Buffs were 91 percent as a team, led by the 100 percent from the line registered by Brittany Ogg, Wright, and K. Sorensen.

Schlattmann said she thought the Buffs’ performance from the line, “gave Shoshoni some trouble. In addition, we were able to really spread the ball around and our girls did a great job of minimizing errors and keeping Shoshoni a bit out of their system.”

Greybull fell behind Shoshoni in the second game, but managed to work through it.

Edeler had 12 kills to lead the attack; K. Sorensen had 11, Stephens, seven, and P. Sorensen, four.

Wright had 16 assists with Roberts right behind her with 12.

The Buffs host Burlington in matches at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 5).

Saturday Schlattmann and her Buffs head to Lovell to start the second go-round of conference matches against the Lady Bulldogs.

Schlattmann expects both matches to be competitive. “We will need to continue to focus on strong serving and passing. I have been pleased with our focus the past few weeks. It will be critical that we continue to clean up our errors and become more efficient offensively.”

GHS gym a sea of pink

Walking into the Greybull High School gym Thursday night, it was hard to tell the Buff fans from the Riverside fans, unless you knew the Buffs are always on the south end of the bleachers, and opposing fans on the north side.

There was no red and black or blue and gold. It was a virtual sea of pink as fans helped came out to cheer for their favorite team, while at the same time support the annual Pink Night, which raises money for the Playing for Hope Foundation based in Worland.

Schlattmann said with the money from the sale of pink T-shirts and a donation from Big Horn Federal, close to $2,000 was raised for the cancer charity.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

