March 17, 1926 – Sept. 28, 2017

Basin resident June R. Hill, age 91, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Casper, Wyo.

June was born to William John Reid and Bernice Sackett Reid on March 17, 1926. She attended Greybull High School, graduating in 1944.

On June 8, 1947, she married Wesley A. Hill. The couple lived in Laramie, Wyo., while Wesley finished college. They moved to Worland and then to Basin, living at the Hill family farm north of Basin. Wesley was killed in an accident in October 1952.

Wesley and June had two sons, David William born in 1950 and Robert Alan born in 1953. June lived in Basin working at the Big Horn County Treasurer’s office until 1971 when she had a desire to live in other places in the United States. She worked for the federal government in such locations as Naples, Fla., and Fairbanks, Alaska, and several places in between the two extreme climates. June retired in 1986 and moved back to Basin. In 2016 June relocated to the Wyoming Pioneer Home in Thermopolis.

Following her retirement, she made many trips throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico accompanied by friends, relatives, and later by her son, Robert. The bi-yearly trips ended in 2002 after 9/11 when Robert had difficulty obtaining permission to fly because of his common name.

June was very involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, an organization she loved. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

June was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley; her sister, Betty; her brother, Bill; and her son, Robert. She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Barbra of Casper, Wyo,, granddaughters, Lacey Crumbaugh and her husband, Louard IV of Casper, and Kimberly of Denver, Colo.; and great-grandson, Louard Crumbaugh V of Casper. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at Atwood Family Chapel in Basin, Wyo., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at Mount View Cemetery in Basin, Wyo., on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at 10 a.m.

Contributions may be made to the Basin American Legion Auxiliary or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

(PAID OBITUARY)

