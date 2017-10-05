New Maverik store coming soon

by nathan oster

Employees at the Maverik Country Store have been busy organizing inventory and boxing things up this week as they prepare for the closing of their North Sixth Street location at midnight on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Maverik, which has had a presence in Greybull for approximately 25 years, will begin demolishing the building within a few days of that closure and hopes to open a new, considerably larger convenience store in that location within 60 to 90 days, which is weather dependent.

Linda Hansel, the store manager for the past 4 ½ years, said the company is investing in its properties in the Big Horn Basin. A new store in Thermopolis is already under construction and a week after construction begins in Greybull, it will also commence at the Lovell location. In January, it’ll be the Worland store’s turn.

Hansel hinted that the new store would closely resemble the Maverik in Casper/Mills. “Bigger” and “better” is how she described the plans for the new store. The building’s footprint will grow considerably, stretching further north toward the street, south toward the alley between it and the Overland Express and west to the sidewalk.

While the parking lot behind it won’t be touched, the one in front of the new store will be completely redone. While there are currently four pumps, plans call for two additional ones, which will bring the total to six. And for the first time, diesel will be available, said Hansel.

The interior of the store will feature a Bonfire Grill, where pizzas, burgers and salads, among other things, will be made to order. The new store will also feature a beer vault and larger pop coolers, plus the usual coffee station.

“We’re excited,” said Hansel, speaking on behalf of her employees. Another plus: The new store will have separate, multiple-stalled restrooms for men and women; the current store has just a single restroom.

So what will become of Maverik’s workers? Currently it has 13 full-time and two part-time employees. According to Hansel, the company is giving its full-timers the option to work in other Maverik stores in the area — Worland, Powell, Cody and Bridger, Mont., being the most common ones — while the Greybull store is under construction.

The company will be paying them “drive time” and reimbursing their mileage as well. While the part-timers won’t be travelling they are likely to be brought back when the new store reopens, said Hansel.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

