Peggy Davis

May 14, 1934 – Sept. 28, 2017

A graveside service for Peggy Joan Wilkins Davis will be held Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Ten Sleep Cemetery. Peggy, 83, passed away Sept. 28 at South Big Horn Hospital.

She was born in Burlington on May 14, 1934, the daughter of George T. and Florence Steelman Wilkins. She grew up and received her education in Burlington.

She married Lee Davis on May 15, 1952. The couple began married life in Ten Sleep, and went on to live in Worland and Basin. They moved back to Ten Sleep in 1992.

Peggy was a member of the Job’s Daughters Council, Eastern Star, and Grand Chapter of Eastern Star in 1990.

She enjoyed traveling, camping and following her grandchildren in their activities. She taught her children to be independent and shared the importance of enjoying life.

Her hobbies included sewing, baking, canning, playing the piano, doing handcrafts and collecting rocks.

Her husband, Lee A. Davis, parents George T. Wilkins and Florence Steelman Wilkins, brothers Forrest Wilkins and George “Jack” Wilkins, preceded Peggy in death.

She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Bill and Patti Davis Smith of Cody, Don and Nancy Davis Riley of Basin, Leroy and Sheri Davis Morris of Cody; son and daughter-in-law Chad and Mary Jo Davis of Cody; one bother, Harvey Wilkins of Basin; three sisters, Paige Barrus of Powell, Terrie Howard in Washington and Kathy Pierce in Oregon; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

