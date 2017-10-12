Jan. 13, 1955 – Oct. 1, 2017

A celebration of the gentle and kind spirit of David Joseph “Joe” Kost will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at the First Baptist Church in Basin. Joe, 62, passed away Oct. 1 in Canon City, Colo.

Joe was born Jan. 13, 1955, in Worland, the son of David L. and Ardeth D. Morris Kost, the oldest of the couple’s five children.

He spent his formative years in Wyoming working alongside his family; farm life was dear to him. He served in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from the University of Wyoming.

Through his 30-year career with the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Joe was devoted to the betterment of rural communities. He directed local, regional and state programs funding community infrastructure, agricultural land and business development and rural community home-ownership. He participated in writing national policy for Rural Development in Washington, D.C. He was highly respected and recognized in his field for his knowledge of economic development and his ability to bridge connections and people.

Joe was a founding parent, treasurer and board member for Core Knowledge Charter School and an elder and puppeteer in the puppet ministry with Christian Family Fellowship.

An avid reader, a book was rarely more than an arm’s length away from him. He was a self-taught hobby man. He learned calligraphy, whittled, forged his own knives and tomahawks. He gardened and raised an assortment of farm animals.

After he retired, Joe bred alpaca and harvested their fiber. He also began a successful boutique coffee-roasting company. Whether reading or working, Joe was always ready to greet you with a warm smile.

Joe is survived by his wife, Nancy E. Krill Kost; two daughters, Patricia E. Loyer and her two sons, Henry and Robert, and Christine A. Kost; his son Joseph M. Kost; his mother Ardeth Kost of Basin; two sisters, Julianna S. Rhoades and Mary C. Sandvold; two brothers, Daniel P. Kost and Kenneth M. Kost, and his ex-wife Karen and son David.

A reception will follow the memorial service.

