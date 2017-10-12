Dec. 19, 1942-Oct. 9, 2017

James Franklin Houk, age 74, of Greybull, Wyo., passed away Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Frank was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Wheatland, Wyo., to Willis and Barbara Houk. He graduated from Torrington High School and furthered his education at the University of Wyoming where he completed his bachelor’s and his master’s degree.

Frank married Melodie Wyoma Irvine on Feb. 1, 1964, in Laramie, Wyo. To this union were born three children: Santha, Karla, and Kevin.

Frank enjoyed the outdoors, exploring the back roads and pulling their travel trailer across the United States twice. He had a long career in education where he began as a math teacher, went on to be a high school principal. In 1980 he began serving Greybull as the superintendent of schools. Over the course of his career he coached football, basketball, and volleyball. Regularly, he helped others without wanting any recognition. He was a man of integrity and principles. These character traits grew out of his deep relationship with Jesus.

Frank sought to make our community its best and served on the Town Council and then as the town mayor. He served on the Big Horn Federal Savings Bank Advisory Board. Frank was a member of the First Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school, served as a Deacon and then as an Elder.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Melodie Houk of Greybull, Wyo.; his children: Santha Yinger of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Karla Ash (Neal) of Denver, Colo., and Kevin Houk (Angela) of Sacramento, Calif.; seven grandchildren: Austen Ash of Laramie, Wyo., Jordan (Katherine) Ash of Phoenix, Ariz., Brendan (Victoria) Ash of Laramie, Wyo., and Henry Miles Houk, Quintin Houk, Jude Houk, and Magdalene Houk, all of Sacramento, Calif.; his sister, Carol Brothwell of Wyoming and his brothers, Tom Houk of Nevada, Paul Houk of Florida, and Joe Houk of Wyoming.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Barbara Houk; two sisters, Marge Grover and Judy Pettyjohn; one brother, David Houk; and one grandson, Caleb Yinger.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Basin, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, followed by a reception in the First Baptist Church gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank’s name will be received at Big Horn Federal Savings Bank, P.O. Box 471, Greybull, WY 82426 with proceeds to go to the First Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Atwood Family Funeral Directors assisted the family with the arrangements.

