Dec. 29, 1963 – Oct. 7, 2017

Rachel Marie Yenny, age 53, of Greybull, Wyo., passed away in a motor vehicle accident near Greybull, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Rachel was born Dec. 29, 1963, in Boston, Mass., to Chancey Ernest and Lenora Ada (Scannell) Yenny. Rachel graduated from Greybull High School in 1982.

Rachel married Cesar Payano on Nov. 28, 2012, in Basin, Wyo.

Rachel loved her family and was very close to her brothers and her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking, baking, making jewelry, crocheting, playing the guitar, drawing and planting and taking care of her flower garden.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Cesar Payano of Greybull, Wyo.; her parents, Chancey and Lenora Yenny of Basin, Wyo.; her daughter Christa Genger and her husband, Jans Buchacher of Bozeman, Mont.; her step-son, Christopher James Harwood of Greybull, Wyo., and her step-daughter, Yeraldin Payano of Greybull, Wyo.; her brothers, Ernest John Yenny and wife, Lisa Delucchi of Greybull, Wyo.; and Dr. Michael Anthony Yenny of San Angelo, Texas; her nephew, Chancey James Yenny of Greybull, Wyo.; her nieces, Sarah Jane Yenny of Havre, Mont. and Grace Anne Yenny of Casper, Wyo., and her step-nephews, Calvin, Colton, and Aidan Farrow, all of Greybull, Wyo.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greybull High School auditorium in Greybull followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. at the auditorium.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at the Greybull High School auditorium in Greybull with Father Louis Shea as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Mount View Cemetery at Basin, Wyo. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the interment at noon in the Elks Lodge in Greybull.

Memorials in Rachel’s name can be made at the Big Horn Federal Savings Bank, P.O. Box 471, Greybull, WY 82426 with proceeds to go to Felines and Friends of Wyoming.

Atwood Family Funeral Directors assisted the family with the arrangements.

(PAID OBITUARY)

