William Ralph Murdoch passed away on Oct. 3 at his cabin on Cottonwood Creek. He was born on April 16, 1962, to William (Bill) and Dawn Murdoch in Worland. Will always had a mind of his own and was quite bull headed, but had a big heart and was always there to help those in need. His childhood was spent at the family cabin in the Owl Creek Mountains, which was the start of his lifelong love of the great outdoors. He enjoyed making improvements to his ranch and tending to his herd of cows. For many years, Will played baseball, raised sheep for FFA, and wrestled, earning him a scholarship to Northwest College. He graduated from Greybull High School in 1980. On April 16, 1988, he married Barbara Hawkins. This date was chosen because it was his birthday and Barbie thought it was a way to help him remember their anniversary. Barbie affectionately called Will “Freddy.” Will filled the leadership role that was left vacant at Murdoch Oil when his brother Paul passed away earlier this year, and for that the family will always be eternally grateful. For 19 years he was a member of the Greybull Volunteer Fire Department and was involved with the Elks Lodge.

Will is survived by his wife Barbie, his mother Dawn Murdoch, his sister Darrin Murdoch, sister-in-law Claudine Murdoch, nephews Preston and Nicholas Murdoch, his mother-in-law Jean Hawkins, brother and sister-in-law Bobby and Becky Hawkins and their children and grandchildren, sister-in-law Theresa Hawkins and her children and grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father William Murdoch, brother Paul Murdoch, paternal grandparents William and Adeline Murdoch, and maternal grandparents Ralph and Vergee Gilbert.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Greybull High School auditorium, with a luncheon to follow at the Greybull Elks Lodge.

Memorial contributions may be made in Will’s name at Bank of Greybull, 601 Greybull Avenue, Greybull, WY 82426. The contributions will be donated to the Greybull Fire Department and the Greybull Elks Club.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

