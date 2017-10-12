Yeraldin Margo Payano

May 14, 2002 – October 9, 2017

Yeraldin Margot Payano, age 15, passed away Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 in Billings, Mont.

Yeraldin was born May 14, 2002 in Cerro de Pasco, Peru, to Cesar Jesus Payano and Magaly Margot Tovar-Paredes. Yeraldin moved to Greybull, Wyo., in 2014. Yeraldin received her schooling in Peru and in Greybull and began her sophomore year at Greybull High School in August 2017.

Yeraldin enjoyed playing volleyball and spending time with her family and her friends. She enjoyed eating hot Cheetos, whipped cream with M&M’s, pizza, and posole.

Yeraldin is survived by her father, Cesar Payano of Greybull, Wyo.; her mother, Magaly Tovar-Paredes of Peru; her infant step-sister of Peru; her grandmother, Demetria Izaguirre of Peru; her grandparents, Chancey and Lenora Yenny of Basin, Wyo.; and her step-sister and husband, Christa Genger (Jans Buchacher) of Bozeman, Mont.

Yeraldin is preceded in death by her stepmother, Rachel Yenny.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greybull High School auditorium in Greybull followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. at the auditorium.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at the Greybull High School auditorium in Greybull with Father Louis Shea as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Mount View Cemetery at Basin, Wyo. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the interment at noon at the Elks Lodge in Greybull.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Yeraldin’s name can be made at the Big Horn Federal Savings Bank, P.O. Box 471, Greybull, WY 82426 with proceeds to go to the Greybull High School volleyball team.

Atwood Family Funeral Directors assisted the family with the arrangements.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

