Aug. 24, 1935 – Oct. 16, 2017

Dale L. Wright, 82, passed away Oct. 16, 2017, in Billings.

Dale was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Thermopolis, Wyo., to Lloyd and Mara Wright. Dale married his sweetheart, Carolyn Douglass, on Nov. 19, 1955; they raised three sons: Paul, Jack and Brad.

Dale worked in the oilfield between Casper and Douglas from 1952 to 1967. Several of those years were for Paul Stock Oil Company. Then he moved his family to Greybull and purchased Dale’s Standard Service Station until 1988 when he semi-retired. Dale continued to be involved in the oilfield as he and son Jack purchased J & DL Sawdust, which made and delivered lost circulation material for drilling fluids until 2000.

Dale is survived by his sons, Paul (Dana) Wright of Virginia Dale, Colo., and Jack (Cassie) Wright of Greybull, Wyo.; grandchildren Jake (Jill) Wright of Buffalo, Wyo., Justin Wright of Greybull and Elly Wright of Virginia Dale, attending University of Montana in Missoula; great-grandchildren, Grace, Ava, Torrun and Levi Wright of Buffalo; sister-in-law Cindy Wright of Abilene, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Wright, Mara and Loren Nations; along with his wife Carolyn and son Brad, brother Edgar and sister Betty Granier.

He was very proud and loved his family very much.

At his request, there will be no services.

