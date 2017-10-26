Death Date: Oct. 20, 2017

John Michael Williams, 74, of Greybull, Wyoming returned to his heavenly home on October 20, 2017, while surrounded by his loving family. John had been previously diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and had spent his final years under the kind and nurturing support of New Horizons Care Center in Lovell, Wyoming.

John was born in Missoula, Mont., to Jack C. Williams and Julia O’Connor. The family moved to Greybull in 1949. John graduated from Greybull High School with the Class of 1962 and maintained close friendships with many of his classmates over the years. John also served in the National Guard. He married Shirley Ann Simeone in June of 1967. He also worked for the Wyoming Highway Department in Casper before returning home to Greybull to run the family business with his wife Shirley. As a businessman, John worked tirelessly at Williams Department Store for more than 50 years before closing the store in 2001. As a member of the Greybull Chamber of Commerce and Planning Commission, he strived to help local businesses in Greybull thrive. He was supportive of the community, freely donating to anyone that asked, including local sports, schools and 4-H. He also served for more than 30 years as a volunteer fire fighter and was an active member of the Elks Club.

Nothing was more important to John than his family. He recently celebrated 50 years of blissful marriage to his devoted and loving wife. He displayed much love for his children, Jamie (Cory Hessel) and Michael, and delighted in his grandchildren even more, Nathan and Brendan Hessel, and Elizabeth (Ellie) Williams. Always a child at heart, there was nothing that John enjoyed more than spending time with his grandkids, nieces, and nephews. John lives on in many fond memories, including Rudolf holiday gifts, weekends at the lake, and giggles shared during Mass. John was a quiet man of faith. If he wasn’t at Mass or volunteering at Sacred Heart, he was praying for his family. He was active with the Knights of Columbus and was a close friend to many of the priests that served at Sacred Heart.

In addition to his immediate family, John is survived by many of his siblings and their families, including Sister Joan Williams of Leavenworth, KS, Judy Rowan of Lander, WY and her family, Janet Mogan of Laurel, MT (Denny) and family, and Brian Zednick (Pam) and their children, and Carrie Zednick of Marysville, WA, as well as his sister-in-law Jackie Spencer of Casper, WY (Bob) and family.

In celebration of John, a Rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. and a Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m., both at Sacred Heart Church in Greybull.

Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to the Greybull Fire Department through the Bank of Greybull (307) 765-4437 or the Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org/wyoming or via mail at Alzheimer’s Association, Wyoming Chapter, 2232 Dell Range Blvd, Suite 220, Cheyenne, WY 82009 or by phone at 800-272-3200.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

(PAID OBITUARY)

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

