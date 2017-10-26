Oct. 14, 1942 – Oct. 21, 2017

Kay Eileen Harvey Hovey passed away on Oct. 21, 2017, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody. Kay was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Meeteetse, Wyo., the daughter of Jesse and Jacque Harvey. She graduated from Powell High School and lived in the Big Horn Basin her entire life, including Powell, Meeteetse, Ten Sleep and Basin.

Kay is survived by her brother, Terry (Kimerie) Harvey of Billings; sons Travis McCullough (Craig Pharis) of Houston, Tracy McCullough (Brenda) of Powell, and Shannan Hovey (Kim) of Basin; daughter, Sara Skovgard of Casper; and grandchildren Stephanie, Sean and Sara McCullough; Jamie Hovey and Michelle (Cody) Wyant; and Jacob, Sidney and Melonie Skovgard.

Her mother and father, her sister Judy McDonald and brother David Harvey, and former husbands Kenton McCullough and Lon Hovey passed before her.

Dynamite comes in small packages. Kay worked hard at everything she did her entire life, and she had an energy level that left people half her age in the dust. She loved her job at the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), and worked right up to the day that she fell ill. She always had at least one dog – and there were birds, a raccoon and a goat in the menagerie at different times. She was a fantastic cook, and she always had several quilting, sewing, or decorating projects underway at any one time. And she loved to drive, wearing out several cars over the years driving back and forth along the roads of the Big Horn Basin. Her mother often referred to Kay as “a fart in a skillet” and everyone agreed that the description was apt.

Most of all, Kay was dedicated to her family who are left with wonderful memories of her smile, her laugh, her sense of humor, her work ethic and the firm belief that she’ll have a lot to talk about the next time we see her.

The family is thankful for the care provided to Kay by the doctors and staff of the Billings Clinic, and they are especially grateful for the loving and dedicated care provided to Kay by the staff of the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.

A funeral service for Kay will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 at First Baptist Church in Basin, with a luncheon to follow.

The family has requested that memorials in Kay’s name be made to an animal shelter of your choice, or to the Spirit Mountain Hospice House, 808 Canyon View Avenue, Cody WY 82414.

(PAID OBITUARY)

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

