Douglas James Erickson

Aug. 6, 1964 – Nov. 9, 2017

Memorial services for Douglas “Doug” James Erickson will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Greybull Elks Club. Doug, 53, passed away Nov. 9 while on his job as an UPS driver.

He was born Aug. 6, 1964 in Poplar, Mont., the son of Julian Erickson and Donna Yineman. He grew up in Scobey, Mont., attended Trinity Lutheran before moving to Cody as a freshman. He graduated from Cody High School in 1982.

He attended Northwest College and received his associate degree in mathematics; he was also the recipient of the President’s award. He attended the University of Wyoming, where he earned a teaching degree in secondary education in mathematics; he later earned his master’s in that field. He graduated with honors.

He went to work for AC Electric in Laramie and later transferred to Cody.

He went from AC Electric to The Great Outdoors in Cody, a job he loved. On Feb. 14, 2000, he went to work for UPS.

Doug loved to ride dirt bikes, hill climbing, fishing, camping, any and all kinds of music, hanging out with his friends and family dinners. He had a passion for Ky, his Red Heeler, and Dozer and Jade, his two chocolate Labs.

His friends will remember his loving kindness, his smile, his infectious laugh, and his compassion.

Doug was preceded in death by his fathers, LeRoy Yineman and Julian Erickson and his close friend, Rob Taylor.

He is survived by his loving companion/wife Sheri; his mother Donna Yineman of Greybull; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Cindy Erickson of Loveland, Col; two sisters and brother’s in law, Danny and Debra Adamson of Loveland and Lee and DeeAnn Paul of Cody; son Jason and his wife Amanda Erickson and daughter Tabitha Erickson; stepchildren, Dustin Crane, Kayla Eaton, Jeffrey Eaton, and Jared Eaton; five grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A dinner at the Elks Club will be held immediately following the service.

A memorial fund has been established at River Rail Federal Credit Union.

(Paid by Sherri Eaton Erickson)

