Aug. 6, 1964 – Nov. 9, 2017

Douglas James Erickson of Greybull, Wyo., 53, died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. He was born Aug. 6, 1964, in Poplar, Mont., to Julian and Donna (Kirn) Erickson.

Doug grew up in the Billings, Mont./Cody, Wyo. area and lived with his parents, Leroy and Donna (Kirn) Yineman and his siblings. He graduated from Cody High School in 1982 and began working at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center. In 1984 he welcomed his son, Jason, and in 1986 his daughter, Tabitha. He attended both Powell Community College and the University of Wyoming where he earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a focus in mathematics. While attending school he held down two jobs to support his two children as a single parent. In 1997 he returned to Cody and in 2000 he started work at UPS. In 2007 he relocated to Greybull as a driver for UPS.

Doug enjoyed riding motorcycles, hill climbing, fishing, camping and other numerous outdoor activities. He especially enjoyed these activities with his family and friends. Doug loved sharing different types of music with everyone and would occasionally DJ for his friends. Doug competed in a dart league in Cody for several years, and was always up for a game of pool. One of his favorite hobbies was playing “Name That Tune” with company to show off his musical knowledge. Having an artistic side, Doug also liked drawing.

Doug is survived by his mother, Donna Yineman, who resided with him at the time of his death; his son Jason (Amanda) Erickson, Billings, Mont.; his daughter Tabitha Juarez, Billings, Mont.; brother David (Cindy) Erickson, Loveland, Colo.; sisters Debbie (Danny) Adamson, Loveland, Colo., and DeeAnn (Lee) Paul, Cody, Wyo.; grandchildren Angeles Sanchez, Fawntain Erickson, Zelika Erickson, Braiden Juarez and Makaya Juarez, all of Billings, Mont.; nieces Jessica (Casey) Baltzell, Loveland, Colo., Sarah Paul, Cody, Wyo., and Laura (Stephen Rex).

He is preceded in death by his father Julian Erickson and his step-dad Leroy Yineman.

A public viewing was held Monday, Nov. 20 at the Atwood Funeral Home in Basin, Wyo.

For friends, family and loved ones: Please contact Jason Erickson for Celebration of Life information at (307) 250-1107.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

(PAID BY JASON ERICKSON AND TABITHA JUAREZ)

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

