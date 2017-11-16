Jan. 12, 1948 – Nov. 4, 2017

A private service for Pamela J. “Pam” Hart of Greybull will be held at a later date. Pam, 69, passed away Nov. 4 in Billings, Mont.

She was born Jan. 12, 1948, in Thermopolis, the daughter of Claude and Edith Hart. She graduated from Burlington High School.

Pam worked as a dietician at the Wyoming Retirement Center in Basin; she had retired.

Pam’s husband, Dennis Usgaard; younger brother, Hal Hart, and her son-in-law, Lyle Archibald, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Archibald; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Stew and Rita Gullion and Brandon and Trista Williams; and seven grandchildren.

Donations in Pam’s memory can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

