Buffs put three on all-state, seven on all-conference teams

by nathan oster

The Greybull Buffs put seven players on the all-conference team, three on the all-state team and had one player, Riley Hill, make the Casper Star-Tribune’s elite Super 25 team, which is comprised of the top players in the state.

Hill and the Buffs went 5-3 in the regular season to earn the program’s fourth-straight appearance in the Class 2A football playoffs. They bowed out in the opening round, falling at Wheatland.

But it was still an impressive haul of recognition for the Buffs.

Joining Hill on the all-State 2A team were teammates Brayan Castro, a senior, and Zach Keisel, a junior. Those three plus seniors Miguel Gomez and Korbin Adams and juniors Gerardo Corral and Brock Hill were named to the all-Class 2A West Conference team. Abraham Mendez, a junior, made second-team all-conference.

Hill, a four-year starter for the Buffs, was the straw that stirred the drink as the team’s starting quarterback.

Greybull finished the season with the top passing attack in all of 2A, averaging 181 yards per game through the air.

Hill finished the season with 1,575 passing yards — trailing only Tristan Barney of Big Piney and Trevor Vaughn of Wheatland in that category. Hill was the top dog, however, in passing touchdowns, throwing for 15 against just five interceptions. He finished the year 114 of 226, which made him one of the most accurate passers in all of 2A.

Defensively, Hill averaged 15.4 points per game from his end position. He was credited with 38 assisted tackles, 30 solo stops, four tackles for loss and a sack.

All State

Hill was joined on the all-state team by Castro, who excelled as a running back and defensive back, and Keisel, who as linebacker was the team’s leading tackler and often was the lead blocker paving the way on big runs by Castro.

Castro was Greybull’s big-play threat and his numbers reflect that. He was credited with 22 rushing touchdowns — the most in 2A — and finished the year with 968 rushing yards on 135 attempts. Castro also caught 24 passes for 292 yards and two more touchdowns.

Defensively, Castro ranked seventh on the team in points with 96. He was credited with 20 assisted tackles, 23 solo tackles, six pass break-ups, a fumble recovery and two interceptions.

Keisel led all Greybull defenders with 162 defensive points, which was an average of 18 per game. He racked up 71 assisted tackles, 34 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Among all 2A defenders, he ranked fifth with his 18 point-per-game average.

Keisel’s offensive stats included 120 rushing yards on 23 attempts and 200 receiving yards on 12 receptions.

Brent Walk of Mountain View was the 2A coach of the year. Mountain View also had the lineman of the year in Colby Rees and defensive player of the year in Jason Stoddard. Cameron Quigley of Newcastle was the offensive player of the year.

The full all-state team is as follows:

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Jason Stoddard, Colby Rees, Briggin Bluemel, Kimball Madsen, Braeden WAlkl, Hunter Gross, Jonathan Anderson, Harlan Benedict, Braxton Hysell.

GLENROCK — Tucker Bopp, Ian Arnold, Jadon Williams, Richard Harris, Brock Jones, Hezekia Sexson.

BIG PINEY — Jake Pape, Chancy Hunt, Tristan Barney.

WHEATLAND — Zac Gunter, Trevor Vaughn, Colton Caves, Clayton Lacovetto

LOVELL — Porter Nichols, Ben Bates, Kurt McNabb

NEWCASTLE — Cameron Quigley, Lyle Whitney, Sawyer Roberson.

THERMOPOLIS — Noah Schwalbe, Chandler Maddock, Jeffery VanAntwerep

GREYBULL — Riley Hill, Brayan Castro, Zack Keisel.

LYMAN — BeauDee Bluemel

PINEDALE — Joey McCulloch

KEMMERER — Jeydon Boyd

BURNS — Darrell Goeckeler

MOORCROFT — Solomon Petz

All Conference

Conference champion Mountain View led the way with nine players on the all-conference team, including the top coach (Brent Walk), lineman (Colby Rees) and defensive player (Jason Stoddard).

Chancy Hunt was named the 2A West offensive player of the year.

In addition to Riley Hill, Keisel and Castro, the Buffs had four other players on the all-conference team in Gomez, Corral, Adams and Brock Hill.

Gomez led the Buffs in receiving with 611 receiving yards on 35 receptions. Six of his catches went for scores. He was also part of Greybull’s defensive secondary, which was one of the team’s strengths. He finished eighth on the team in points per game, 7.4.

Corral, with an average of 15.9 points per game, trailed only Keisel on the defensive stats sheet. He turned in a number of big players, including a blocked kick, and had six tackles for loss and a sack.

Adams caught three passes for 30 yards, but his primary contribution came on defense, where he excelled in the secondary alongside Castro and Gomez. He ranked sixth in defensive points per game, with an average of 11.1 per game. He also had three tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

Hill, who like his brother played defensive end, finished fourth points per game (13.4) and ranked among the team leaders in tackles for loss and sacks. On the other side of the ball, his 206 receiving yards and 23 catches both ranked third on the team.

The full all-conference team is as follows:

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Jason Stoddard, Colby Rees, Briggin Bluemel, Kimball Madsen, Braeden Walk, Hunter Gross, Jonathan Andersen, Harlan Benedict, Braxton Hysell

BIG PINEY — Jake Pape, Chancy Hunt, Tristan Barney, TJ Frazier, Adam Willoughby, Zane Meisner, Noah Lewis, Ryan Keiter

GREYBULL — Riley Hill, Brayan Castro, Zack Keisel, Miguel Gomez, Gerardo Corral, Korbin Adams, Brock Hill

LOVELL — Porter Nichols, Bene Bates, Kurt McNabb, Dalton Nixon, Kerry Powell, Kelly Powell.

PINEDALE — Joey McCulloch, Tyler VanEtten, Senndey Guttierez, Porter Potts, Kadar Criddle

LYMAN — BeauDee Bluemel, Dryden Menck, Cayton Giles, Ben Neider

KEMMERER — Jeydon Boyd, Hayden Walker, Anthony Tibbetts

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

