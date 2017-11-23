Clifton Roger “Cliff” Bennett

March 7, 1919 – Nov. 4, 2017

Clifton Roger Bennett, 98, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 4. Cliff was born March 7, 1919, in Meeteetse, the son of Miles William and Dorothy Siebert Bennett.

He spent his youth on and around horses and ranching and later worked as a cowhand on the Pitchfork Ranch, which is where he met his high school sweetheart, Maxine Thayer.

The two exchanged vows in Red Lodge, Mont., in 1938.

In 1940, the couple and their firstborn son, Roger, sailed to Alaska on a steamer. Cliff worked as a carpenter in Anchorage for a while, but at the start of World War II, he went to work for the Alaska Railroad in Tunnel.

The Bennetts eventually returned to Wyoming and later returned to Anchorage.

They once again relocated to Wyoming and Cliff went to work as a caregiver at the Wyoming Boys School.

The family moved back to Anchorage in 1961 where Cliff built a home on the Boniface Parkway and went to work at the Sisters of Providence Hospital as a master carpenter. He retired from Providence Hospital in 1984 and several years later he and Maxine moved to The Dalles, Ore., where they lived in a senior citizens community.

Cliff was a true cowboy, a gentleman and a proud family man; he will be truly missed.

Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, in 2006.

He is survived by his five children: Roger, Jeanne, Roberta, Nancy and Clifton Rodney and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

