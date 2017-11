Sept. 2, 1929 – Nov. 14, 2017

No services are planned for Sherwood “Bud” L. Passage, who passed away Nov. 14 at South Big Horn County Hospital.

“Bud” worked as a foreman in construction all his life.

He loved hunting, fishing, golf and reading books; he was a great father.

He is survived by his sons, David Passage and Steven Passage; his daughter, Cathy Biggs, and two grandsons, Eric Biggs and Jim Biggs.

Cards can be sent c/o Cathy Biggs, Box 54, Basin, WY 82410.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter