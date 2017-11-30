Brighten the holiday for others

By Marlys Good

This is the season for those who have more to brighten the season for those who have less and there are several different programs in place for people to do just that.

Drop boxes for Toys for Tots are in place at Shopko and Big Horn Federal. New gifts or toys (infant to teenage) can be purchased and dropped (unwrapped) in the boxes at either business by Dec. 15. Members of the Young Marines unit in Powell will pick up the gifts for local distribution.

Big Horn Federal is also accepting donations for the Christmas Baskets sponsored by the Greybull Elks Lodge. Money raised provides baskets that contain all the makings for a holiday dinner, from meat to dessert. Checks for “Christmas Baskets,” can be sent to Big Hon Federal, 33 N. Sixth St., Greybull, WY 82426; or drop in at Big Horn Federal and leave a donation.

The Bank of Greybull has an Angel Tree set up to brighten the holidays for residents at Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home and the Wyoming Retirement Center. A book is available at the bank with a list of the residents plus a list of what they would like “Santa” to bring them. Stop in, fill out the duplicate form, take the top sheet, buy a gift(s), wrap it, tag it, and return it to the Bank of Greybull by Dec. 17.

The Community Outreach Thrift Shop is once again sponsoring the Wise Men’s Star geared to infants up through teenagers. The Christmas tree is decorated with gold stars, each containing a number (no names) with age, gender, clothing sizes and wishes of a needy child. Stop in, pick a star, buy a gift(s) and take it back to the thrift shop, either wrapped or unwrapped, tagged with the number on your star. Gifts should be taken to the Community Outreach no later than Dec. 15. If you know of a child in need of a gift, contact the Community Outreach at 765-4409, or manager Alice Williams at (307) 272-1383 and a star for him/her will be hung on the tree.

The food pantry at the Community Outreach store is fairly well-stocked with the exception of canned meats, although any and all donations are always appreciated.

And the Salvation Army bells will be ringing in front of the Herb Asp Community Center Saturday at the annual holiday bazaar from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. Drop a donation in the familiar black kettle. All donations are used to meet the needs of local people who have fallen on hard times. Needs might include gas, bus tickets, food, clothing, prescriptions or other unforeseen emergencies. Donations can also be sent to: Salvation Army, Box 495, Greybull, WY 82426, or left with Beverly Jacobs at Greybull Town Hall. If you would like to volunteer to “ring those bells” call Kay Mattis, (307) 272-4188.

These are just a few of the ways to share the spirit of this special season.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

