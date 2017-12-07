Buffs ready to test opponents at Herder Classic

By Marlys Good

Nets are down, volleyballs put away and basketball rules for the Lady Buffs, who, after a week and a half of practice are ready to test the waters at the Herder Classic in Glenrock this weekend.

Coach Jeff Hunt has 18 athletes going through drills; those 18 include nine returning lettermen and three returning starters in Ky Sorensen, Tatem Edeler and Kendall Wright, all of whom earned all-conference honors last year with Sorensen tacking on all-state honors.

The other six lettermen, saw a lot of time on court last year so “We bring back a lot of experience,” Hunt said.

Hunt said he looks for the Buffs to “be one of the best defensive teams in the state once again. We also have two of the state’s leading scorers back in Kendall and Tatem. Teams will struggle to match up with us defensively; we’ll be tough to stop.”

Another plus for Hunt and the Buffs is a deeper bench and “we have a lot of quickness.”

What the team does not have is height, but Hunt said, “We proved (last year) that that didn’t matter much. We beat Shoshoni three times and they had two six-footers. Our posts are great defensive players and we are an up-tempo team so a lot of teams won’t be able to use their size against us.”

Coach Hunt looks forward to a “great season. Our conference is usually pretty tough, but we definitely match up well with everyone we’ll see.”

The Buffs kick off the tournament Friday facing the host Lady Herders at 5 p.m. Saturday Greybull takes on Lusk at 1 p.m. and Wright at 5:30.

The tournament will give the Buffs a chance to see how far they’ve come and how far they have to go to be successful this year.

Junior varsity Buffs

The Buff junior varsity team coached by Tami Wright will play two games at the tournament.

They take on the Wright JV Friday at 2 p.m. and Thermopolis at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

