Sept. 29, 1926 – Dec. 3, 2017

Robert W. Kinnaird, age 91, passed away at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, after a long battle with heart disease, diabetes, and crippling arthritis.

Robert Wallace Kinnaird was born on Sept. 29, 1926, in Kane, Wyo., to Vera Mae (Scott) and Paul Young Kinnaird. He lived his early years with his parents and extended family in Kane, Wyo. He attended grade school and high school in Greybull, Wyo., where he was a member of the band. After graduation, he moved to Casper, Wyo., where he worked for an oil refinery and met the only love of his life, Mary Culver. While Mary worked for the Air Force, he continued with the refinery and after a short courtship they were married Nov. 14, 1947. Although they hoped to create a big family, only one child was born to their marriage. Paula Jeanette Kinnaird arrived in the record-breaking winter of 1949.

Opportunity created the possibility for the family to move to Billings, Mont., in 1953. Robert continued working in the oil industry, later selling real estate for a period of time, and owning his own flower shop in Big Timber, Mont. He was a 33rd Degree Mason.

In his retired life, he enjoyed playing golf, fishing, spending time with friends, and was active in the local Celtic organization. He was an avid reader, especially books about the Civil War and Scottish history.

In 1997, he moved to Gillette, Wyo., in order for his daughter to help care for him and Mary. He became a widower on Dec. 17, 2004, when his wife passed away. He spent the last years of his life at Pioneer Manor and The Legacy.

He is terribly missed by his family who will remember him for his wit, his sense of humor, his love of family and dogs, and yes, his strong will and stubbornness.

He was a loving and proud father to Paula and her husband Tom Degnan, grandfather to Alyson Degnan and Ashley Sicks, and great-grandfather to Riley Degnan. He is fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews their spouses and children.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.

Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com

