Lady Buffs undefeated at Herder Classic

By Marlys Good

The Greybull Lady Buffs kicked off the 2017-18 basketball season with a sweep of Glenrock, Wright and Lusk at the Herder Classic tournament in Glenrock last weekend. Coach Jeff Hunt couldn’t be happier and couldn’t have scripted it any better than that.

The Buffs beat Glenrock, 55-13; Lusk (Niobrara County High School), 40-43, and Wright, 43-33.

Hunt’s summation — “It was a pretty good weekend for us” — was definitely an understatement.

If you look at the outcome of the opening game against Glenrock, it’s hard to believe that the “Buffs started out a little bit slow,” but Hunt said that was the case. “But once we got going Glenrock couldn’t slow us down. We shot really well (46 percent from beyond the arc) and they had no answer.”

Emma Mercer, Kendall Wright and Kendall Stephens hit two 3-pointers apiece. Wright led the potent offense with 12 points and Tatem Edeler added nine points to the book.

Ky Sorensen had eight boards and Edeler six.

Lusk was not intimidated. “It was much more difficult,” Hunt said. “They are a great team and have a lot of depth.”

Shooting was down, turnovers were up, “But we did what we needed to do for the win. Our defense was great. We did a great job slowing them down and forcing them out of their comfort zone.” As evenly matched as the teams were, the difference came from the free-throw line where the Buffs scored 16 points to Lusk’s 10.

Sorensen and Edeler were in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Sorensen grabbed nine boards and Wright seven; Wright had five steals.

Last up for the Buffs was a game with Wright. Despite a height advantage enjoyed by Wright, Greybull managed to do a good job keeping them off the boards, not giving them second-chance points, and overcame a 9-2 first quarter deficit to beat the Wright five, 43-33.

Hunt said it was a big win for his team. “We were missing two of our starters (the Sorensen sisters) and “our bench really stepped up to the challenge.”

Wright scored 12 points and Edeler scored 10.

Summing up the three-game sweep, Coach Hunt said, “It was a great weekend to see where we will match up with other teams. We brought back a lot of girls from last year and our experience showed. It was pretty exciting to watch these girls play together. We have a lot to work on to be where we want to be, but the girls are focused and ready for the challenge.”

The Buffs head south to Lusk and the Tiger Jamboree this weekend. A couple of different teams, a couple of different challenges.

Greybull 11 15 17 11 – 55

Glenrock 5 5 0 3 – 13

GREYBULL: P. Sorensen 1 0-1 2; Kendall Stephens 2 0-0 6; Kendall Wright 5 0-0 12; Emma Mercer 2 0-1 6; Morgan Haley 2 2-4 6;Tatem Edeler 4 1-2 9; Brittany Ogg 1 2-2 4; Ky Sorensen 1 2-4 4; Kristen Collingwood 1 3-5 5. Totals: Totals: 19-55 1018 55.

3-POINT GOALS: Stephens 2, Wright 2, Mercer 2. REBOUNDS: 36 (K. Sorensen 8, Edeler 6). ASSISTS: 12 (Wright 4). STEALS: 17 (P. Sorensen 4, K. Sorensen 3, Wright 3). TURNOVERS: 13.

Greybull 3 17 12 11 – 43

Lusk 10 7 8 15 – 40

GREYBULL: P. Sorensen 1 4-9 6; Stephens 2 0-0 5; Wright 2 5-8 9; Edeler 2 6-8 10; Ogg 1 0-0 2; K. Sorensen 5 1-3 11. Totals: 12 57 16 28 43.

3-POINT GOALS: Stephens. REBOUNDS: 28 (K. Sorensen 9, Wright 7). ASSISTS: 5. STEALS: 15 (Wright 5). TURNOVERS: 23.

Greybull 2 9 8 13 – 43

Wright 9 7 5 10 – 33

GREYBULL: Stephens 1 0-0 1; Wright 5 2-3 12; Haley 3 0-1 6; Edeler 3 4-8 10; Ogg 2 1-2 5; Collingwood 4 0 2 8. Totals 18 6-17 43.

3-POINT GOALS: Wright.

