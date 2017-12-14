Town inches closer to constructing pool

by nathan oster

Construction of a new outdoor pool in Greybull could begin within the next month after the town council voted Monday night to proceed with the construction and installation of the new pool vessel, gutters and deck on the proposed site next to the Herb Asp Community Center.

Following the recent trend on pool matters, the vote was 3-2, with Mayor Myles Foley and Councilors Clay Collingwood and Marvin Hunt supporting and Councilors Scott Mattis and Marquerite Van Dyke dissenting.

Monday night’s discussion centered on funding matters.

The town has spent $49,000 to date on the pool project and had budget $75,000 for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30, 2018. As of Monday night’s meeting, not a dime of that had been spent.

Concurrently, the town is pursuing a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to assist on the pool. However, the town will not know until March if its application, in which it is seeking up to $210,000, is approved.

With local contractors available to do the work this winter, the council is eager to commence.

In a spreadsheet form, Thur outlined $121,070 in labor and/or material expenditures to complete the following initial steps: existing site preparation/pool excavation/backfill; poured-in-place pool, poured-in-place concrete gutter, poured-in-place concrete pool deck, pool coating system, temporary fencing, legal/administration, environmental assessment/miscellaneous engineering, materials testing and construction administration.

In-kind donations are also a big part of the equation, and on this initial phase, Thur has identified $91,600.

As it stands now, the total cost of the project is $800,136, which includes a 20 percent contingency of $104,974. Of that, the town is projecting $389,984 to be covered by the LWCF grant ($194,950) and in-kind contributions (195,034).

To cover the gap between the $75,000 that was budgeted for this fiscal year and the anticipated need of $121,070, the council may look to the Greybull Needs a Pool 501.c.3 for help.

Hunt said the nonprofit currently has $44,000 in cash and firm commitments and that anticipates could come in as high as $55,000. He added that he continues to line up in-kind contributions; most recently, he secured commitments from people willing to do the cabinetry and materials and labor required to put a roof on the bathhouse.

Thur said the town would be in a more challenging position if the construction work begins and the LWCF grant is denied. “Then we would basically need the $194,950, plus the $72,000, so about $267,000,” he said.

Council members discussed delaying the start of construction until after the grant is decided, but ultimately opted to proceed. Hunt said the digging of the hole “needs to happen now,” and if the project isn’t started this winter, the in-kind match that is so crucial to the application’s success “goes away.”

