Jan. 31, 1995 – Nov. 26, 2017

A celebration of the life of Erin Elizabeth Henry will be held Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. at the WYO Theater in Sheridan. Erin, 22, passed away Nov. 26 in Arcata, Calif.

She was born Jan. 31, 1995, in Sheridan, where she was adopted by her parents, Tom Henry and Teri Lippold-Henry-Rowland.

She was active in choir and drama at Sheridan High School from which she graduated in 2013. Erin was active in several community theatrical performances in both Sheridan and Arcata and had recently been nominated for the Irene Ryan Foundation award. Her love for acting was balanced with an avid interest in reading and writing; she also enjoyed softball and volleyball and completed her first triathlon in 2015. She loved the outdoors and spent time camping, canoeing and hiking with friends and family.

Erin graduated with honors from Humboldt State University in California with a degree in Theater. She was residing in Arcata where she worked part time with the elderly through the program “Visiting Angels,” and was in the process of finishing her minor in social advocacy.

Erin was preceded in death by her grandparents and sister, Anna Rowland of Sheridan.

She is survived by her parents: Tom Henry and Randy and Teri Rowland of Sheridan; her great-grandmother; her grandparents; siblings Ian Henry of Denver, Rachel Rowland-Anderson of Greybull; Trenton Rowland of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Zane Rowland of Washington, D.C.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

