May 21, 1947 – Dec. 30, 2017

Dian Sixberry passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 30, 2017, at Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on May 21, 1947, in Basin Wyo., to Walter and Eva Tolman.

She married Raymond Sixberry on June 16, 1967, in Casper, Wyo. She and her husband Raymond had a very happy 25 years marriage — admired by many for the deep love and respect for one another. He proceeded her in death in 1992.

Dian worked at the South Big Horn County Hospital and Lisa’s Restaurant for the next years until her admittance to the Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home in 2011.

Dian enjoyed her time at the nursing home and made many friends while there. She was loved by everyone who met her and was considered by many to be “a mother hen.”

She also had an unstoppable love for her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was truly a friend for life.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sisters Gay Peterson, Barbra Winstead, and Vonnie Boatman. Dian is survived by her brother Richard Tolman, a daughter Theresa Souder (Rick), son Anthony Sixberry (Tammie), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints between Basin and Greybull. A viewing will take place at the LDS church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Donald J Ruhl Memorial Cemetery in Greybull. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

