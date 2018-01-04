Sept. 9, 1943 – Dec. 28, 2017

The funeral service for Karen Ann McClure will be held at 2 p.m. today (Thursday Jan. 4) at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Donnie Edwards officiating. Karen, 74, died after losing her battle with cancer on Dec. 28, 2017 at Johnson County Hospital.

Karen was born on Sept. 9, 1943, in Omaha Neb., to Catherine and Benjamin Shipley. She married Dee Lee McClure in 1960, after moving to their ranch 60 miles north of Gillette. Karen and Dee Lee loved the ranching life and Karen also drove school bus for 16 years, and raised their three children. Her children remember her as a hard-working woman who had a huge heart and would help anyone in need.

Karen loved to be on the ranch and she also loved the mountains; she loved to fish and camp. She also loved working with wood and doing intarsia, along with sewing. Her greatest love was spending time with her family. Karen was the type of woman people would meet and always like, saying she was such a nice person and always smiled. She loved to help others in any way she could. She was an angel to so many.

Karen is survived by her husband, Dee Lee McClure of Buffalo, Wyo.; her three children, Earl Lee McClure and his wife Dee of Gillette, Wyo., Carey McClure, Gillette, and Katie Collingwood of Buffalo; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Marie Legerski (Berlinghoff) of Nebraska; her father, Benjamin Shipley of Nebraska; brothers, Ben Shipley and Michael Legerski; and sister Corrita Burton.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Susie Bowling Lawrence Hospice at 497 West Lott, Buffalo, WY 82834. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com

