Mary Venese Walter Bates

Nov. 30, 1930 – Dec. 21, 2017

Funeral services for Mary Venese Walters Bates will be held Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Church in Driggs, Idaho. Mary, 87, passed away Dec. 21 at the home of her daughter, Becky Manwaring, in Idaho Falls.

She was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of Jesse and Thelma Walters. She grew up in Rexburg, attended Washington elementary, middle school and high school. She graduated in 1948 as the Madison High School valedictorian. She attended Ricks College in Rexburg, majoring in both music and elementary education. An accomplished cellist, organist and pianist, she graduated with honors in 1952.

She married Steven L. Bates on June 6, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple.

In 1969, Mary began teaching school at the elementary level and taught first, second and third grades in both Wyoming and Idaho. She retired from teaching in 1995 to serve a two-year mission in the Fiji Islands with her husband.

After her husband’s death, she kept busy traveling, attending temple, volunteering in schools and visiting her children and grandchildren.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Her parents, Thelma and Jesse Walters Sr.; her brother Daniel Walters; a son Benjamin Jesse Bates; her son-in-law, John Ho; two grandsons, Billy Loveland and Jack Bates, and her husband of 51 years, Steven LeGrand Bates, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Bill and Ruth Bates Loveland of Burlington, Rachel Bates of Driggs, Idaho, Debra Bates Ho of San Gabriel, Calif., Ron and Brenda Bates Perry of Layton, Utah, Kipp and Becky Bates Manwaring of Idaho Falls, Steve and Kamele Bates Crabtree of Paradise Calif., David and Jennie Bates Perry of Vernal, Utah, Terry and Frana Bates Stanworth of Burlington, George and Susan Bates of Driggs, Lance and Martha Bates Layman of Fortson, Ga., Ben and Charlotte Bates Loveland of Charlotte, N.C., Angie Bates of Lyons, Kan., Maren Bates Phillips of Boerne, Tex.; two brothers, The Honorable Jesse R. Walters of Boise, Idaho and Gary M. Walters of Idaho Falls; 76 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren.

