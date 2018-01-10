July 3, 1950 – Jan. 2, 2018

Janet Beemer Evans died Jan. 2, 2018, at Billings Clinic in Billings, Mont. Janet was born July 3, 1950, in Corning, Iowa, to Bryce and Beverly Beemer.

Janet grew up in Cody, Wyo., with siblings, Connie and Jack. Many days were spent on the slopes of Red Lodge Mountain under the intense tutelage of her father “Spike.” One ski race, young Janet flew down the slope screaming, “God save me!” That is how Janet lived life: head-on, with humor and style.

The chronology of Janet’s life is understood when infused with her spirit for life. Janet will be remembered for her easy laugh, beautiful smile and fierce determination. Her relationships were no-nonsense, yet she was absolute in her devotion, and she never gave up on anyone she cared about. She was a woman of dignity.

In 1967, Janet married John Woodenlegs. Janet and John had two daughters, Jacque and Jona. John served in Vietnam, and they separated when the girls were young. Janet often worked two and three jobs to provide for her girls. Her work experience was vast and varied, and she developed life-long friendships and the respect of her employers including: Penneys, Husky Oil, The Irma, Celotex, and Burlington Northern Railroad. She was also a travel agent. In the ‘70s, Janet married Clyde Vamvoras, a world champion bareback bronc rider, and though they separated and Clyde died, she maintained a strong relationship with his family, and she told grand Clyde stories.

On July 1, 1995, Janet married Harry Evans, and her dear friend, Margaret Forrester, walked her down the aisle. Harry’s daughters, Afton and Sharla, were a blessing to Janet. Janet went on to be a real estate agent, and she worked for Heritage Escrow. When Janet passed away, she was employed at the Big Horn County Assessor’s office, and she was the trusted secretary at LD Anderson Inc. for the last 17 years.

Janet and Harry were a fun-loving, committed team, and they were always available to lend a hand, comfort a hurting heart, and brighten someone’s day. They pampered their dogs, and they loved their family unconditionally. Janet is survived by her loving husband, Harry; her daughters, Jacque (Jeremy) Forsyth, Jona Tetzloff, Afton (Tyler) Marowelli, and Sharla Evans; her grandchildren, Theron Tetzloff, Bryce Ochoa, and Rhoan and Rhett Forsyth; brother Jack (Linn) Beemer; sister Connie (Rich) Cook; nephews, Colton (Anna) Beemer, Clinton (Julia) Cook and Derek (Holly) Cook, and niece Kelly (Erik) Johnson.

A Celebration of Life for Janet will be held at a later date.

(PAID OBITUARY)

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

