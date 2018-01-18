Sept. 6, 1949 – Dec. 31, 2017

A memorial service for Donovan J. Shannon of Greybull will be held in the Big Horn Mountains at a later date. Don, 68, passed away quietly at his home on Dec. 31.

Don was born Sept. 6, 1949, in Gillette, the son of Pat and Joan Shannon. He spent 35 years as a heavy equipment operator.

He loved riding his Harley, hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends.

For the past year, he was a resident at the Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home.

He is survived by his wife Loretta of Greybull; a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Robert Dwelley of Arvada, Colo.; three stepsons and their spouses, Mitchell and Renae Berlinger and Shannon and Jenny Burlinger, all of Casper, Burl Berlinger of Greybull; a brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Wrayann Shannon of Sheridan; several grandchildren and one great-granddaughter

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

