Donnie Alexander

Dec. 15, 1952 – Feb. 9, 2018

Donald (Donnie) James Alexander, 65, left this world for a life free pain and suffering on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Longmont, Colo., with his sister Patty and brother George at his side. He passed from heart failure after undergoing treatments for cancer, having survived several cancers and most recently, several open heart surgeries.

He had been convalescing with his sister Patty under her loving care the previous few months as he received treatments. His permanent residence was in Cody, Wyo.

Donnie was born to Donald Alford Alexander and Mickey Eleanor James in Cody, Wyo., on Dec. 15, 1952. He lived in Cody during grade school and then completed junior high and high school in Burlington, Wyo., where he graduated in 1971. Donnie lived with his grandparents Cliff and Alice Aagard during his high school years.

Following high school, Donnie, a natural mechanic, completed automotive repair schooling at the Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, Wyo. He then was employed in the oilfields around Cody spending much time working with his Dad who trained him in welding and pipe fitting and helped him outfit his first welding truck. Donnie continued his welding career to a great level of proficiency and rose to the positions of Construction Superintendent, Project Supervisor, Welding Inspector, Chief Welding Inspector and Construction Manager for many notable major companies in Alaska and the lower 48 United States. At one point he acted as Assistant Superintendent on the Alaska Exxon Valdez oil spill cleanup.

His skills and positive demeanor put him in great demand and he never had to look for work and many times had to turn down offers that came his way. He continued to work after his heart surgeries until he had to undergo cancer treatments again.

Donnie loved the Big Horn Mountains and spent a great deal of time there as a youngster rock hounding and fishing with his grandfather Cliff Aagard and later with his lifelong friends Barry Michaelis and Steve Jennings. He loved to work on fast cars and was an accomplished mechanic as his 72 Mach 1 Ford Mustang proved many times.

Donnie met his one true love, Kathleen Coletti, and spent nearly 20 happy years in her companionship before her passing away. He was also married to Loretta Ennis from December 2002 to January 2011. Donnie had no children from his relationships.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Cliff and Alice Aagard, stepfather John Beehler, Aunt Ruth Avery, Uncle Ronald James, nephew J Jared Alexander and partner Kathleen Coletti.

He is survived by his father Donald and stepmother Gertrud Alexander of Cody, mother Mickey Beehler of Newcastle, brothers Clifford Alexander of Burlington, James (Suzanne) Alexander of Powell, George Alexander of Longmont, Colo., and sister Patricia Alexander of Longmont, Colo. He is also survived by numerous step siblings, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Burlington, Wyo., at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Cremation has taken place and the disposition of the ashes will be determined at a later date.

No memorial funds have been established but those wishing may donate to their favorite charity in his honor.

