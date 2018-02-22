Buffs take #1 seed into regionals, open with Kemmerer

By Marlys Good

The Lady Buffs head to the Class 2A West Regional in Riverton this weekend as the No. 1 seed from the Northwest. They will square off with Kemmerer, the fourth seed from the Southwest, at 2:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 22) in the Riverton High School gymnasium.

The Buffs and Kemmerer share the bracket with Big Piney and Lovell, who meet at 11 a.m. Winners advance to the semi-finals Friday at 6 p.m. Losers drop into the consolation bracket for a game at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Coming up the opposite side of the bracket are Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, Rocky Mountain and Wind River.

Buff Coach Jeff Hunt said it’s going to be a difficult tournament. “We have a pretty strong group of teams. Wyoming Indian High School is always good and we have three tough teams (that includes Greybull) from our conference and Big Piney has some great athletes.”

Greybull is coming off a 57-32 victory over Riverside played Feb. 15 in Basin. The Lady Rebels played even-up with the Buffs for the first eight minutes. The score was knotted at 13 apiece at the first quarter stop.

“Riverside came out ready to go and played hard in the first quarter,” Hunt said. ”They hit three big 3-pointers early.”

But it was all Greybull the rest of the way. “We decided we were ready to play in the second quarter and shut their offense down.”

A stingy Lady Buff defense held the Lady Rebels to just five total points in the second and third quarters.

“Our press was too much for them; they couldn’t get anything going against our half-court defense.”

Coach Hunt said the win was a great game heading into regionals because his entire varsity “saw a lot of playing time and all but two scored. We did a good job moving the ball on offense, capitalized on their turnovers from our aggressive defensive play, and we limited our turnovers (to 16).”

Of the Buffs quest for a berth at the 2A state tournament in Casper March 1-3, or a possible West Regional championship, Hunt said, “We are just going to do what we’ve done all season long. Our motto has been, ‘Make them play us,’ and that won’t change. We will work to play our game and set our tempo. This time of year we all know each other so well that the games are tough no matter who is playing each other.”

Win three games and the tournament title belongs to the Buffs; barring that scenario Greybull has to win two games before losing two games to advance to the state tournament.

With the tough defense played by the Buffs all season, and a bench that has grown stronger as the season progressed, hopes are high for a top finish.

Greybull 57, Riverside 32

Greybull 13 15 17 12 – 57

Riverside 13 2 3 14 – 32

GREYBULL: P. Sorensen 1 1-2 4; Kendall Stephens 1 1-2 4; Julia Roberts 1 0-2 3; Kendall Wright 6 4-6 17; Brittany Ogg 2 0-1 4; Ky Sorensen 5 0-1 10. Kristen Collingwood 4 1-2 10; Hannah Klitzke 0 1-2 1; Shayla Cheatham 0 2-4 2; Monique Velasquez 1 0-2 2. Totals: 21-56 10-21 57.

3-POINT GOALS: P. Sorensen, Stephens, Roberts, Wright. REBOUNDS: 40 (Collingwood 6, Wright 5, Ogg 5). ASSISTS: 13 (P. Sorensen 7). STEALS: 21 (Wright 8). FOULS: 15. TURNOVERS: 16.

