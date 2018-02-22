July 29, 1929 – February 8, 2018

Jeanie Peterson was born July 29, 1929, in Basin, Wyo., to Julian Emil Boelens and Mary Ethel Mills Boelens. She passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones.

Due to the loss of their mother, Jeanie and her brother Floyd spent much of their early childhood in the home of their Uncle Vic and Aunt Ada Boelens and in the company of their first cousins Delores, Del, Carolyn, and Vicki. These cousins continued to be good friends throughout Jeanie’s life. Her father, Julian, partnered with Vic and Ada in caring for his small children whenever possible. Floyd and Jeanie rejoined him in the family home around Jeanie’s eighth birthday. Jeanie had a deep and abiding respect for her father and mourned his passing just as she entered adulthood.

Jeanie valued education and was a graduate of Basin High School in 1947. She continued her education in Billings, Mont., where she received her teaching certificate. She went on to teach in the Emblem School for two years prior to her marriage.

She married Clyde Evert Peterson on April 23, 1949, in Billings, Mont. Clyde’s brother Jay and his wife tagged along as witnesses and the foursome went to their first drive-in movie to celebrate, arriving back home at the farm in Emblem in the wee hours of April 24th to announce their elopement. Clyde and Jeanie lived on the family farm their entire married life with the exception of a short stint of about six months when Clyde worked in the oil field. After Clyde’s passing in 2004, Jeanie continued to live on the farm independently for the remainder of her life.

The farm provided ample opportunity for Jeanie to test her abilities. As a young mother, she raised five children while tending to a large garden, bum lambs, and chickens. Her home welcomed nieces, nephews, friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was characterized by a friendly sense of belonging to a family that could cheerfully accommodate one more. This might be attributed to Jeanie’s appreciation for the many hometown folks that helped her as she grew up in the community of Basin. Jeanie was a true farming partner with Clyde after he and his brothers divided the farm. Irrigation was her forte’. Son Kevin and his wife Brenda joined the team in 1992 making Peterson Farms Inc. a multi-generational family farm. Beginning in 1972, Jeanie also spent several years cooking at the Greybull Sales Barn where she enjoyed a wonderful friendship with Hilda Ward.

Her hobbies included bowling, playing bridge, dancing, sewing, reading and gardening. She loved to travel and she enjoyed visiting with friends and family over a cup of coffee, a meal, or a piece of pie that she was always happy to make. She spent many hours sewing doll clothes and Raggedy Ann dolls for special people and events and her recipes are often replicated in the homes of her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, her parents Mary Ethel and Julian Boelens, Vic and Ada Boelens and Delores Dace, son-in-law Mike Lowe, and great-granddaughter Kirsten Elizabeth Lowe.

She is survived by her brother Floyd Boelens and his wife Katherine; a sister-in-law, Emma McNiven; her children, Darrel and Amara Peterson, Carol Lowe, Kathy and Ron Raymond, Bette Rae Jones, and Kevin and Brenda Peterson; 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; many close cousins, nieces, and nephews; and special friends, George and Linda McGregor, Connie Willey, Curt Jansen, and Jack Lipp.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at the Burlington Ward LDS Church after which she will be laid to rest at the Mountview Cemetery in Basin, Wyo. A lunch reception will be held at the Basin City Arts Center following those services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a memorial account in her name at Big Horn Federal in Greybull, Wyo. Her family hopes to use donations to support the Big Horn Clinic in Basin, where Jeanie was well loved and cared for by Kristi Bonnel-Phillips and staff.

