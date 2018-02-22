Kathryn Crampton Wolney

Feb. 19, 1929 – Feb. 6, 2018

Kathryn (Kit) Crampton Wolny passed away in her home on Feb. 6, 2018, after a brief struggle with Lymphoma. Kit was born on Feb. 16, 1929, in Moline, Ill., to Illinois Supreme Court Justice Albert M. Crampton and Josephine Von Maur Crampton.

Kit never met a person, dog, or activity she didn’t like. She thoroughly enjoyed athletics and the outdoors. On a family trip to Wyoming, she fell in love with the west. After completing her higher education at Pine Manor college in Wellesley, Mass., and the University of Illinois, Champagne, she landed a teaching job in Greybull, Wyo.. There she met David A. Wolny and they married on July 10, 1954. In 1955, she achieved her dream of owning a ranch and they moved to Bozeman, MT.

As she raised her four children, Kit taught at Gateway and Cottonwood rural schools, she continued her passion for outdoor activities, often time recruiting one or more of her children to accompany her. She was the #1 cheerleader at many of her children’s sporting events. She took flying lessons and passed her solo flight qualification, enjoyed skiing, canoeing, backpacking, bird watching, rock hounding, visiting national parks, taking thousands of photographs, and stopped at every historical road sign she found from coast to coast.

She spent her summers at the family cottage in Michillinda, Mich., where she enjoyed swimming, body surfing, kayaking, sailing, taking pictures of grandchildren and sunsets, and visiting with friends and relatives.

After she retired from teaching she became a lifeguard, swim teacher, and water aerobics instructors for the City of Bozeman. Kit was never one to let her age determine what she wanted to experience in life. In her 60s she participated in 5-7 day bicycle rides, took up dog sled racing and handling in her 70s, and bought herself a surf board and paddle board in her 80s. Her adventurous spirit was infectious as she embraced her passions with enthusiasm. Her life was a lesson to all: Don’t stop living your life, ever! And her favorite quote, “Life is uncertain so have ice cream whenever you get a chance.”

Kit is survived by her children, David J. (Peggy) Wolny, Shelley (Mark) Harrold, Christina (Scott) Newland, Julie (Cory) Schwartz; grandchildren, Meghan Mangels, Jenelle Boyce, Jacob and Jesse Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Tearsa Mangels, and Silas Boyce; brothers, George (Bud) Crampton, and Charlie Crampton; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her dog, Precious. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Trudy Foy.

A memorial service will be held in late June to celebrate Kit’s life. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the hospice of your choice, Cardiac Unit of Mercy Health in Muskegon, Mich., Cancer Center of Bozeman Health, or Heart of the Valley Humane Society in Bozeman.

The family would like to thank all those who visited, sent cards, brought food, sent flowers, or cared for Kit!

