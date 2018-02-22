Patrick H. Scott

Sept. 30, 1951 – Feb. 9, 2018

Patrick Scott was born Sept. 30, 1951, in the old Greybull Hospital to Damon and Audrey Scott, the second of five boys. After graduation from Greybull High School in 1970, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy (’71-’75) serving on destroyers off the coast of Vietnam and other places. Pat was very patriotic, serving as vice commander of Greybull V.F.W. Post 3305, a life member of the VFW.

After the Navy, he worked in Greybull, Casper, and Gillette and as an over-the-road trucker and in the oil fields before returning to Greybull, eventually marrying Charlotte Patton Pugh and working at MI-Swaco for over 30 years. Pat and Charlotte enjoyed going to Deadwood, getting lucky on the slots more often than not…his story!

Pat was a gentle, mostly easy-going man, with many friends along his journey.

He was looking forward to retirement from MI this year. Pat died from an accidental fall on the ice and sidewalk, causing brain injury, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Charlotte.

He is survived by brothers Mike of Basin, Dick of Billings, Mont., Bill of Greybull, and Jim of Bemidji, Minn., nephews and nieces, as well as stepchildren and step-grandchildren Vanessa and Steven.

At his orders, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Pat’s family would like to thank everyone for their cards, emails, calls, donations, and kind words of sympathy for the loss of our brother, friend, uncle, and step-grandfather.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

(PAID OBITUARY)

