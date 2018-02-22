Sorensen chooses volleyball, Jamestown

by nathan oster

Ky Sorensen, a senior at Greybull High School, has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of Jamestown, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school in North Dakota.

The daughter of Brent and Becky Sorensen, Ky has been a two-sport standout at GHS, excelling in both volleyball and basketball. Her career in the latter is coming to a close, as she and the Lady Buffs begin postseason play later this week in Riverton.

There were schools that liked Ky for basketball, others that liked her for volleyball. But there was never any doubt in her mind what she wanted to do.

“Volleyball’s always been my favorite sport,” she said. “It goes back to fifth grade, when we played Little Spikers and I loved it. As I’ve grown up, I’ve loved going to volleyball practice and open gyms. If given the choice, I’d always choose to play volleyball.”

“And playing in college is something I’ve always wanted to do, too,” she continued. “I was just never serious about it until last year at the end of school, when I decided, ‘You know, I really want to do this.'”

She sent emails to colleges, expressing interest. Among the schools that she was in contact with were Dakota State and Presentation College in South Dakota and Rocky Mountain College in Montana, all of which were recruiting her to play volleyball.

In the end, though, it came down to Valley City State University and Jamestown.

“Those two were by far the most interested,” she said.

While Valley City wanted her to play basketball, Jamestown had two things working in its favor. One, the coaches there wanted her for volleyball. And two, she admitted being drawn to the school academically, citing “good academics” and opportunities to study abroad.

Ky plans to pursue a degree in biology or exercise science.

Her long-range goal is to go into either physical therapy or attend medical school.

Jamestown has a strong volleyball program. The Jimmies went 23-10 this past season; it was the 12th straight season that the program won 20 or more games. “I like the culture of their team,” said Sorensen. “Everyone was friendly and there was a lot of positive energy.”

She said that while she’s excited about moving onto Jamestown, she’s going to miss being a Lady Buff — and playing with her younger sister Payten. While they have been known to fight — “it’s not always the prettiest in the locker room,” she laughed. “Our teammates know” — she and her sister have tremendous chemistry on the volleyball court. “She knows where I’m going to be, and when she’s setting, I know exactly where her sets are going to be.”

Sara Schlattmann, head volleyball coach at GHS, said Ky put in “tons of extra time” to make herself a better player and help the team achieve its goals. “She’s got an incredible work ethic and always was looking for ways to improve. You can’t coach that. I have always admired her determination.

“Ky was our speaking Captain and lead our team in kills and passing this season and earned all conference and all state honors. I have no doubt she’ll make an impact at Jamestown.”

