Feb. 3, 2018

A Funeral Mass for Charlotte Rogers Butler will be held Saturday, March 3 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Othello, Wash. Charlotte, 78, passed away Feb. 3 in Othello after suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Charlotte was the eldest of four children, born to Dr. Anthony S. and Betty Rogers. She was raised and received her education in Greybull and graduated from Greybull High School in 1957.

After high school she moved to Spokane where she met, fell in love with and married Don Butler in 1961.

Don and Charlotte moved to Othello in 1967 and lived there for more than 40 years. She was blessed with a large, loving family and a large circle of friends.

Charlotte was multi-talented. She was an inspiring watercolor artist, quilter, musician, seamstress, children’s author, chef and interior decorator. She was passionate about many things and worked to support them; these included the environment, social justice, children’s welfare and natural medicine. She had an open mind, wisdom of the soul and a joyful heart that impacted the lives of those who knew her. Her life philosophy was one of acceptance and to “choose love above all else.”

She is survived by her husband Don of Othello; a daughter, Cindy, and three sons, Todd, Tony and Chris and their spouses; one brother, Steve Rogers of Powell; two sisters, Annette Stensland of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Serena Hunt of Billings and five grandchildren.

