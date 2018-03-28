Nov. 29, 1968 – March 24, 2018

A celebration of the life of Jill Ann Vang Soetmelk will be held Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m. at the Worland Elks Lodge located at 604 Coburn Ave. Jill, 49, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Worland on March 24.

She was born Nov. 29, 1968, in Casper, the youngest of four children of Clayton and Judy Bader Vang.

She married David Soetmelk of Greybull on July 28, 2001.

Jill was known for her ability to give love and kindness without reservation to family, friends, animals, community causes and even to random strangers in need of a helping hand. She offered her time and talents to greater causes by volunteering and selflessly giving to others.

Jill was preceded in death by her father Clayton Vang and father-in-law Jim Soetmelk.

She is survived by her husband David James Soetmelk; her daughter Desiree Young; mother Judy Vang; and siblings, Roy Vang, Tom Seyfang and Diana Fleck.

The family invites relatives, friends and neighbors to join them for a potluck dinner following the celebration of Jill’s life.

Memorials have been established in Jill’s name at Big Horn Federal in Greybull and Big Horn Federal in Worland.

