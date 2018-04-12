Werbelow, Castro lead Warriors

by nathan oster

Worland High School’s boys soccer team got out of the gates quickly this season, thanks in large part to the leadership and on-field brilliance of Mason Werbelow and Brayan Castro.

The two standouts are seniors at Greybull High School who make daily trips to Worland for practices and games. Just by doing that, they set an example, according to Ron Overcast, the team’s head coach.

“Most of our kids just have to walk out their front doors,” he said. “With those two, it’s quite a sacrifice they make. They are a huge part of our team.”

The early returns are encouraging. The Warriors have won six and lost only one — that coming in the championship game of a tournament last weekend in Green River. Worland opened with a win over Rawlins, then toppled Rock Springs, the No. 2 ranked team in 4A, before losing to the host school in a shootout for the championship.

Worland entered last weekend’s action as the No. 2 ranked team in 3A.

Overcast said his team is leaning heavily on Werbelow and Castro because “they are our only seniors with varsity experience.”

The qualities that served Castro so well on the football field are also evident on the soccer field, Overcast said. “He’s extremely quick, has great speed and his motor is going all the time,” he said.

In a recent matchup against Rock Springs, Overcast put Castro on the Tigers’ best player. “I mean, this kid is good, really good … all Brayan did was completely shut him out.”

Werbelow, meanwhile, did what he does best in Worland’s tourney opener, scoring two goals.

Overcast described Werbelow, who plays center forward, as “a true goal scorer. He has one of the best shots on the team and we rely on him to get the ball in the back of the net for us. Even last year, in our qualifying game, he scored three of our four goals.”

Overcast said his team’s goal is the same as those of the players and coaches on the other 11 teams. “Everyone’s goal is to win a state title,” he said. “But how are we going to do it? That’s what matters most.”

Overcast believes the best path to that outcome is to “win each day” — be it in practice or a game — and to constantly seek improvement.

The Warriors play in Riverton this week, then face two quadrant games next week in Powell and Cody. If they can win their quadrant, they’ll automatically qualify for the state tournament, which is May 17-19 in Jackson.

