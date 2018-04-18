June 28, 1936-April 7, 2018

Flora Alinda Chiarella Mowell, known as Linda, or Coco to friends and family in South America, died during the early morning of April 7, 2018, age 81, at her home in Lafayette, La., while attended by her children and grandchildren.

She was born on June 28, 1936 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, the eldest of four children. She was the daughter of Oscar Chiarella Solimano, and Marina Chinchilla Arias, both of whom were born and raised in Cochabamba, Bolivia. She received her earliest education from German nuns at Santa Maria Catholic School in Cochabamba, then continued at a Catholic boarding school in England, followed by secondary years at Slaves of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Cochabamba, and completed high school in Buenos Aires Argentina, at the Sacred Heart of Mary High School, where she studied painting and embroidery.

Linda met the love of her life, Glenwood H. Mowell, in Cochabamba, where she owned a travel agency, and where he was working in the oilfields of Bolivia. This handsome gringo from Greybull, Wyo., captured her heart and they married on April 7, 1961, a few months after meeting. They had two children, Carla Mowell, and John Mowell. Over their 50 years together, they lived in 11 countries, finally returning to the U.S. to live in Lafayette, La., in 1980.

Wherever she went, Linda made friends and helped others. She loved sports, playing cards, socializing, sewing and crafting. She adored, and was immensely proud of, her children, and her grandchildren, Hannah and Sofia Weir, and Hunter and Ethan Mowell. She loved to craft and visit with Hannah and Sofia, and to go to Hunter and Ethan’s sporting events. She was known for her quick wit and fascinating stories. In 1991 Glenn retired and they travelled throughout the U.S. researching genealogy, visiting friends, sightseeing and enjoying time together. In 2011, they celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary, with friends and family travelling in from as far away as Wyoming, Argentina, Bolivia, and El Paso. She missed him terribly and died on what would have been their 57th wedding anniversary.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Glenn, and her sister Irma Chiarella Guillani. She is survived by her daughter Carla Mowell, of Denton, Texas; her son John Mowell and his wife Shelley Mowell, of Lafayette, La.; her brother Oscar Chiarella Chinchilla of Cochabamba, Bolivia; her grandchildren Hannah Weir, Sofia Weir, Hunter Mowell, and Ethan Mowell, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends all over the U.S. and the world.

A memorial and scattering of her ashes will be held for Linda on June 28, 2018, followed by a picnic for family and friends on Saturday, June 30, both in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming where she spent many happy times over the years. A second memorial will be held in Cochabamba, Bolivia later in the year, where the remainder of her ashes will be kept.

